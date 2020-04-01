NewsSouth Africa

BMW X5 M and X6 M Competition Pricing for South Africa

By Zero2Turbo
Photo via BMWBlog

The range-topping variants of the BMW X5 and X6 ranges will be at your local dealerships next month but what will you need to pay to park one in your garage?

Related Posts

369 HP (275 kW) Hydrogen-Powered BMW X5 Confirmed for 2022

BMW M235i Gran Coupe Pricing for South Africa

BMW South Africa has priced the X5 M Competition from R2,400,000 while the X6 M Competition is R93k more at R2,493,000. These prices include VAT but exclude CO2 tax.

As a reminder, you will get a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 under the hood delivering a potent 617 hp (460 kW) and 750 Nm of torque. This allows both variants to sprint to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and will hit terminal velocity at 290 km/h.

Which model does it for you?

You might also like
News

369 HP (275 kW) Hydrogen-Powered BMW X5 Confirmed for 2022

News

BMW M235i Gran Coupe Pricing for South Africa

News

Old Mercedes C63 AMG Is Quicker Than Current One In A Drag Race

News

Watch The Mercedes-AMG A45S Demolish The BMW M135i and Ford Focus ST In A Drag Race

News

Hockenheim Silver BMW M2 CS Filmed In Detail

News

G-Power G8M Bi-Turbo Takes BMW M8 Competition To 808 HP (603 kW)

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us