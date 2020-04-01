BMW X5 M and X6 M Competition Pricing for South Africa

Photo via BMWBlog

The range-topping variants of the BMW X5 and X6 ranges will be at your local dealerships next month but what will you need to pay to park one in your garage?

BMW South Africa has priced the X5 M Competition from R2,400,000 while the X6 M Competition is R93k more at R2,493,000. These prices include VAT but exclude CO2 tax.

As a reminder, you will get a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 under the hood delivering a potent 617 hp (460 kW) and 750 Nm of torque. This allows both variants to sprint to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and will hit terminal velocity at 290 km/h.

Which model does it for you?