Brand New Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary For Sale In Canada

What you are looking at is a 1990 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition and Lamborghini Montreal is offering it up for sale.

Since it is the 25th Anniversary, it is one of just 658 ever built and as you will notice, the mileage sits at an astounding 135 km. The listing doesn’t include much information on the Countach, let alone how it has stayed in this condition for three decades but this is a must-have for collectors of the Raging Bull.

This Edition is distinguished by model-specific front and side spoilers and modified air vents, some of which were designed by Pagani CEO and founder Horacio Pagani, who was working for Lamborghini at the time. This car also has the oversized front bumper added to meet stricter crash-test standards.

Lamborghini Montreal is asking $799,900 Canadian (approx. R10 million) for the Countach. While these supercars come up for sale fairly regularly, it’s unlikely another one in the same time-capsule condition will surface anytime soon.