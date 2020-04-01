News

Brand New Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary For Sale In Canada

By Zero2Turbo

What you are looking at is a 1990 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition and Lamborghini Montreal is offering it up for sale.

Since it is the 25th Anniversary, it is one of just 658 ever built and as you will notice, the mileage sits at an astounding 135 km. The listing doesn’t include much information on the Countach, let alone how it has stayed in this condition for three decades but this is a must-have for collectors of the Raging Bull.

Related Posts

‘The New Guy’ Could Result In You Being Stuck In…

Lamborghini’s Track-Only ‘SVR’ Sounds…

This Edition is distinguished by model-specific front and side spoilers and modified air vents, some of which were designed by Pagani CEO and founder Horacio Pagani, who was working for Lamborghini at the time. This car also has the oversized front bumper added to meet stricter crash-test standards.

Lamborghini Montreal is asking $799,900 Canadian (approx. R10 million) for the Countach. While these supercars come up for sale fairly regularly, it’s unlikely another one in the same time-capsule condition will surface anytime soon.

You might also like
News

‘The New Guy’ Could Result In You Being Stuck In Your Lamborghini…

News

Lamborghini’s Track-Only ‘SVR’ Sounds Glorious In New Teaser Video

News

Mansory Trying To Offload Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Build Slot For $4 Million

News

Worlds First Gated Manual Lamborghini Huracán On The Way

News

Mansory Butcher The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Front End

News

Hardcore Lamborghini Huracán STO (Super Trofeo Omologato) Prototype Spied

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us