News

Ford Confirms New Focus RS Will Not Happen

By Zero2Turbo

Last week we shared a fresh report from France that speculated a new Ford Focus RS will no longer be happening and it seems it was accurate as the manufacturer has now confirmed this themselves.

A company statement reads: “As a result of pan-European emissions standards, increased CO2 taxation and the high cost of developing an RS with some form of electrification for a relatively low volume of vehicles, we are not planning another RS version of the Focus.”

Related Posts

Spectators Rejoice, New Ford Mustang To Get Four-Wheel Drive…

Report Says New Ford Focus RS Not Happening At All

That means the Ford Focus range will top out at with the ST variant for the foreseeable future.

The statement hints that Ford could have been in early stages of developing a hybrid drivetrain for any potential MK4 Focus RS.

“We remain committed to Ford Performance vehicles in Europe as part of our DNA with cars like the multi-award winning Focus and Fiesta ST as well as our Mustang and Ranger Raptor models,” the statement concludes.

You might also like
News

Spectators Rejoice, New Ford Mustang To Get Four-Wheel Drive With Hybrid V8

News

Report Says New Ford Focus RS Not Happening At All

News

RTR Tease 10th Anniversary With 750 HP (560 kW) Mustang Spec 5

News

Watch The Mercedes-AMG A45S Demolish The BMW M135i and Ford Focus ST In A Drag Race

News

New Ford Focus RS Future Relies On Hybrid System Breakthrough

News

2020 Shelby GT500 Is As Fast As Porsche 911 GT3 RS On Track

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us