Ford Confirms New Focus RS Will Not Happen

Last week we shared a fresh report from France that speculated a new Ford Focus RS will no longer be happening and it seems it was accurate as the manufacturer has now confirmed this themselves.

A company statement reads: “As a result of pan-European emissions standards, increased CO2 taxation and the high cost of developing an RS with some form of electrification for a relatively low volume of vehicles, we are not planning another RS version of the Focus.”

That means the Ford Focus range will top out at with the ST variant for the foreseeable future.

The statement hints that Ford could have been in early stages of developing a hybrid drivetrain for any potential MK4 Focus RS.

“We remain committed to Ford Performance vehicles in Europe as part of our DNA with cars like the multi-award winning Focus and Fiesta ST as well as our Mustang and Ranger Raptor models,” the statement concludes.