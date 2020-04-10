JMS Previews Tuning Offering For VW Golf 8

Generally speaking, the new Volkswagen Golf 8 design was not exactly well-received as people thought it was too conservative.

Now though, JMS has a package for you to give your MK8 some much-needed styling updates.

Upfront you will find an aggressive spoiler which visually lowers the car and some red GTI-esque accents. Round the back, you will see a bigger Audi RS-like diffuser which can accommodate exhaust modifications. The extended side skirts, as well as the 19-inch Barracuda Tzunamee EVO lightweight alloy wheels, wrap up the exterior changes.

This package is set to be launched in September and can be combined with some performance upgrades (not yet announced) if you wish.