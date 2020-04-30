NewsVideo

Mercedes-AMG A45 S Takes On a Porsche 911 Carrera in Drag Race

By Zero2Turbo

Ever thought how the all-wheel-drive hyper hatch from Mercedes-AMG would do against the benchmark of rear-wheel driven sportscars in a drag race? Nope, we haven’t but we are glad it has been done.

The new Mercedes-AMG A 45 S packs a whopping 416 hp (310 kW) from its turbocharged 2.0-litre so you can be sure it scampers off the line very rapidly. Strong enough for a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 3.9 seconds says the manufacturer.

The Porsche 911 it goes up against is the base 992-generation model but it has been fitted with the optional Sport Chrono Package bringing its 0 to 100 km/h sprint time down from 4.2 seconds to 4 seconds flat.

As a reminder, the 911 makes use of a twin-turbocharged 3,0-litre flat-six engine offering 380 hp (283 kW) so it is considerably less powerful than the machine from Affalterbach.

Without giving away too much, there is only a tenth of second in it up to 170 km/h.

Porsche 911 vs Mercedes-AMG A45 S drag race

Mercedes-AMG A45 S vs Porsche 911 Carrera. Who wins in a drag race? Watch our video to find out!

Posted by Wheels Australia on Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Source Whichcar
