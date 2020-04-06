News

Next-Gen BMW M2 Rendered Using 2 Series Gran Coupé and M8 For Design Cues

By Zero2Turbo

Last month we spoke about the new BMW M2 (G87) and now thanks to digital artist, @zer.o.wt, we have our first ‘look’ at the baby M ahead of its estimated 2022 arrival.

As you can see, the rendering combined design elements from the M235i Gran Coupé as well as the range-topping M8. The front sees two large air intakes with carbon inserts, along with a carbon splitter attached to the bottom of the bumper. The kidney grille comes from the 8 Series family, so it stays away from the oversized kidneys we are expecting to see on the new M3 and M4.

The G87 BMW M2 will retain rear-wheel drive and will likely be powered by a detuned version of the S58 engine going into the new M3 and M4 variants.

Rumours suggest the regular M2 will be joined by an M2 Gran Coupé variant with xDrive after the introduction of the standard offering.

Comments
