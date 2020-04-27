NewsTuning

Techart Reveal Performance, Style and Sound Upgrades For Porsche 911

By Zero2Turbo

Techart allows Porsche owners to tweak the styling and performance with a selection of upgrades designed for the 911 range.

One of the latest offerings is a new titanium sports exhaust with dynamic sound management “providing extraordinary soundscapes and emotional exhaust backfire at will.” If the car is a Carrera S or Carrera 4S equipped with a TECHART powerkit, switching from Normal to Sport or Sport Plus puts an 80 hp boost into service at the same time.

The exhaust weighs 40% less than the stainless steel version and comes ready to fit with the valve management unit and required wiring harness.

Completing the new exhaust system is a set of carbon tips available in high gloss or matte finish.

As mentioned, the Powerkit gives the Carrera S or Carrera 4S an additional 80 hp (59 kW) and 100 Nm of torque but that is if the car is not fitted with the gasoline particulate filter.

The rear wing you see on the Coupé is called Rear Spoiler II and is quite a drastic-looking piece of kit. The wing seems to be fixed on just one central upright but you will notice the use of two glass-like spoiler uprights made of Makrolon®.

The transparent and high-tensile polycarbonate allows the rear wing to rest like a sculpture on the engine cover. This cover has also been redesigned for the new spoiler and incorporates two air intakes as well as an additional braking light.

