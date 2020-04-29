Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR Pricing and Availability for South Africa

Volkswagen confirmed the production of the Golf GTI TCR in January last year which slots nicely between the range-topping R and the ever-popular GTI.

The GTI TCR has been keenly awaited in South Africa and after a virtual information session with Volkswagen South Africa, we have the information you are after.

Due to COVID-19, the exact arrival date in South Africa is not yet known but it will have a recommended price of R669,000. 297 cars will be allocated to the dealerships around SA (3 will head into the press fleet).

Under the hood, you will find the familiar turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder but in the TCR, it develops 286 hp (213 kW) making 44 hp (34 kW) more potent than the GTI. Thanks to the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission the front wheels will pull you to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.6 seconds and the hatchback will hit a top speed of 264 km/h (Vmax limited is removed.

The GTI TCR receives a new front splitter, side sill extensions, roof spoiler and diffuser. It also gets 19-inch “Reifnitz” wheels, black side mirror caps, LED headlights, a front-axle differential lock and perforated brake discs. If you wish, you can add a new honeycomb foil for the side panels, black roof and carbon mirror caps. You have the choice between Pure White, Pure Grey and Tornado Red paint jobs.

You will also get Dynamic Chassis Control, Panoramic Sunroof, Park Assist and Active Info display as standard.

On purchasing the vehicle, you will get a special cap, keyring and ownership certificate. Another exclusive offering just for the Golf GTI TCR customers in South Africa, will be a unique number that will be placed under the GTI logo at the rear of the car and a personalised ownership certificate.

Since the Golf 7 was introduced in South Africa in 2013, over 40,000 units have been sold in South Africa. Over 33% (13,000) of those sales were the GTI derivative, making South Africa one of the top 10 markets worldwide for the GTI.