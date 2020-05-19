NewsTuning

ABT Boost Audi RS Q3 Sportback To 440 HP (328 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

Well known Audi tuning specialist, ABT recently turned their attention towards the RS Q3 Sportback which results in a new output of 440 hp (328 kW) and 520 Nm of torque.

This power hike has been achieved thanks to the ABT Engine Control Unit and allows the hot crossover to hit 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds (down from 4.5 seconds) and will run to an increased top speed of 285 km/h.

ABT also made some changes on the outside by replacing the OEM wheels with its own 20-inch set. The wide spacing of the spokes has allowed the tuner to shave off some weight while boosting the visual appeal as the brake calipers are now more visible than before. At an additional cost, a bigger 21-inch set can be ordered.

