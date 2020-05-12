NewsVideo

Flame Shooting Ferrari Test Mule Sounds Like A V6

By Zero2Turbo

Ferrari confirmed they would be developing a V6 engine for future models back in 2018 and judging by this new footage from the automaker’s test track in Italy, it seems that engine is finally making its way into a production vehicle.

The videos seen below show a camouflaged test mule lapping the Fiorano test track in Maranello with a very distinct sound unlike anything in the current prancing horse lineup.

The V6 will likely gain hybrid technology trickled down from the SF90 providing Ferrari with a future-proof powertrain as well as providing propulsion for the F8’s replacement, it’ll also likely power a variant of Ferrari’s Purosangue SUV.

