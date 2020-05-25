Individual Verde Mantis BMW M850i Has Bright Red Interior

The BMW Individual program allows owners to spec their Bimmers in pretty much any colour they desire to match their personalities and tastes.

Not too many owners opt for the vivid Lamborghini green hue known as Verde Mantis and almost none combine it with the bright red leather interior option.

A customer in the United States decided that their M850i xDrive needed to have these two colour options and the result is what you see here.

The photos were posted to Bimmerpost and if you take a quick glance at the feedback, it is not exactly everyone’s cup of tea.

All it needs is some yellow alloys and it’s a traffic light.

That customer has a keeper only a mother could love.

Congrats to the owner. Not my cup of tea however

I respect your choice but I think I’m going to have nightmares tonight.

As long as the owner of this vehicle has no regrets, this car is the right car.

That last comment pretty much hits the nail on the head. If the customer is happy with the outcome then that is all that matters as it was their hard earned money that paid for it.

What do you think about it?