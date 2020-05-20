News

Jaguar Land Rover SVR Products To Get Electrification

Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) will launch its own electric car in the coming years but it will not be the I-Pace that will receive the SVO makeover.

While talking to Auto Express, managing director of SVO Michael van der Sande said “We will be developing electrified versions of our cars, be that fully electrified or plug-in hybrids. 

“I-Pace is not on that path, but there are various other things we are working on which we can’t talk about, but we’re very interested in electrification. That’s why we get involved in the eTrophy.

“The technology transfer, the learning applies to that car and other cars but we’re not planning an SVR I-Pace at the moment.”

