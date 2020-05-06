Lamborghini Launching Huracán EVO RWD Spyder Using Augmented Reality

Lamborghini will reveal the drop-top version of the Huracán EVO RWD tomorrow and will become the first automotive brand to use Augmented Reality (AR) for the virtual launch.

Using Apple’s AR Quick Look, the company is bringing its latest V10 super sports car directly to customers and fans worldwide: all they need is an iPhone or iPad*.

The reveal is scheduled for the 7th of May at 13:00 CET on its official website which is where you can view the new model in augmented reality. While looking at the Lamborghini website on your iPhone or iPad, simply tap “See in AR” and the new open-top rear-wheel-drive model can be admired in your driveway, your gardens or even your living room.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said: “At a time of major business challenges, Lamborghini is innovating once again and exploring new methods of communication. New technologies have accelerated fast during this time of global emergency, and Lamborghini is pioneering exciting new possibilities. Starting tomorrow, Lamborghini can be in everyone’s home thanks to Apple’s AR technology, which is available on hundreds of millions of AR-enabled devices around the world.”

“Apple cares deeply about the people of Italy and our friends at Lamborghini. We are inspired by their commitment to return to work safely during this critical time,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Apple and Lamborghini share a great passion for design and innovation. We are excited to support the launch of the new Lamborghini with Apple’s augmented reality technology so that their fans around the world can experience it from the safety of their own homes.”