Lightweight Performance BMW M2 Competition Ready To Tackle M2 CS

BMW took the covers off the M2 CS last year and the reviews confirm it could be the sweetest spot BMW M has ever hit.

If you have an M2 Competition already and you want to take things to the CS level, Lightweight Performance has a solution that might work for you.

The tuner has replaced various components with lightweight items, fettling the suspension for better dynamic performance and including a power upgrade for more straight-line go.

The S55 turbo straight-six delivers 405 hp (302 kW) in stock form but LP has cranked it up to 487 hp (363 kW) and 654 Nm of torque. That is more than enough to surpass the 450 hp (330 kW) delivered by the M2 CS.

Out goes the steel roof for a carbon fibre item, reducing weight by 6.5 kg whilst lowering the centre of gravity for better handling. The new exhaust system not only improves the soundtrack but also lowers weight by another 7 kg, while a set of 19-inch forged wheels also contribute to a 30 kg overall reduction in weight.

A front splitter, diffuser, GTS-style bonnet and rear wing finished in carbon fibre improves downforce as well as presence.

Wrapping up the changes sees some Bilstein Clubsport coilovers fitted and 265 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S rubber for ultimate traction.

The results? Well, the tuner recorded a 1:31.16 lap time around the Sachsenring in Germany, substantially quicker than the 1:34.97 of the new M2 CS.

Pricing for the kit begins at €20,000 (approx. R400k) before any special requests.