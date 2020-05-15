Manhart BMW M8 Competition Performance Delivers Monstrous 823 HP (614 kW)

The M8 Competition is the closest thing to a BMW supercar at the moment and now Manhart Performance can offer an upgrade that will leave a lot of supercars left for dead.

The MH8 800 package cranks the twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 engine up to a ridiculous 823 hp (614 kW) and 1,050 Nm of torque. This power hike will allow the tuned Coupé to sprint to 100 km/h in a Porsche 911 Turbo S matching 2.6 seconds. Just 5.7 seconds later and you will be hitting 200 km/h.

Apart from tinkering with the S63 engine, a couple of styling changes have been applied including a subtle body kit, not-so-subtle gold accents and a new set of 21-inch alloys.

As you will hear in the video below, the exhaust system has been significantly upgraded and thanks to the removal of the gasoline particulate filter, you get one angry sounding M8 Competition. The noise can be further amplified by a set of downpipes without catalytic converts, along with adjustable exhaust valves and quad 100-mm tips with a carbon look or a ceramic-coated finish.