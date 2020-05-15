New VW Golf GTI TCR Spotted Testing Hard At The ‘Ring

Volkswagen is back to the grind and is testing their high-performance offerings at the Nürburgring.

It seems they have been pushing the MK8 GTI TCR to the limits so a reveal is probably not too far away.

VW gives the TCR some slightly different exterior pieces compared to the standard GTI. The front fascia gains curved sections on the lower corners. It has drilled brake calipers, and the calipers appear to be a little larger than the GTI. The roof spoiler is bigger, and there’s a different piece of trim between the exhaust outlets.

The 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder will deliver a healthy 296 hp (221 kW) sent to the front wheels via the seven-speed DSG but there may be an option for a six-speed manual.

South Africans are waiting for the arrival of the MK7 GTI TCR and the new one is almost ready to be revealed. Will that mean sales will struggle knowing a newer model is around the corner?