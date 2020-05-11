Wheelsandmore Tune New Audi RS 6 To Deliver A Whopping 996 HP (743 kW)

We already know that the new Audi RS 6 Avant is a rocket wagon and that is with the standard 592 hp (441 kW) and 800 Nm of torque from the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8.

Wheelsandmore now offers a few packages for the wagon that take things to a Bugatti Veyron beating level.

Their Stage 1 offering will set you back €2,100 (approx. R40k) which includes regular software tweaking resulting in an increased power output of 700 horses (522 kW) and 920 Nm of torque.

Stage 2 includes a Capristo sports exhaust system and when combined with Stage 1 will deliver 715 hp (533 kW) and 930 Nm of torque. This comes at a cost of €7,688 (approx. R150k) so the exhaust is not exactly cheap.

Stage 3 includes modified intake manifolds as well as the installation of a new air duct and filter housing. This pushes power to 775 hp (578 kW) 1,060 Nm for €12,521 (approx. R250k).

Stage 4 sees some revised turbochargers installed increasing power to a monstrous 952 hp (710 kW) and 1,250 Nm of torque. This will sting you to the tune of €33,529 (approx. R660k).

Stage 5 will see the wagon deliver a whopping 996 hp (743 kW) and 1,250 Nm of torque at a price of €41,932 (approx. R830k).

Keep in mind these prices exclude any wheel options, lowering springs and coilover kit.