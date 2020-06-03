2021 BMW 4 Series Reveals Its Radical Styling

The new BMW 4 Series Coupé is finally official and yes it features the rather controversial enlarged kidney grilles just as the Concept predicted.

Whether you love or hate the styling, the new 4er certainly looks good on paper and we are very keen to see it in the metal to decide on the bold new style they have gone with on this coupé.

South Africa will be receiving the 420i, 420d and of course, the M440i xDrive but BMW will also be producing a 420d xDrive, 430i, 430d xDrive and M440d xDrive.

The 420i packs 135 kW and 300 Nm of torque from its four-cylinder in-line 2.0-litre petrol engine while the 420d makes use of a four-cylinder in-line diesel with 48V mild hybrid tech to deliver 140 kW and 400 Nm of torque.

The new M440i xDrive model benefits from those big kidneys most as it boasts a new 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine with 48V mild-hybrid technology. That setup produces a combined output of 369 hp (275 kW) and 500 Nm (with the 48V starter-generator producing 11 hp; 8 kW). This allows the coupé to scamper to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and on to a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

Inside you will be familiar with the layout thanks to it being almost identical to the 3 Series but the 4 Series receives cloud-based navigation system that comes standard with the BMW navigation, the next-generation BMW head-up display, which has a 70 percent larger projection surface, and 3D environment visualisation within the digital instrument cluster.

Safety features like front collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning with steering assist, and speed limit information carry over from the 3 Series, only now they come standard on the 4 Series Coupe.

The three variants will be available in South Africa in the fourth quarter of this year.