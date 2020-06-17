2021 BMW M5 Facelift Gets Subtle Updates

The refreshed BMW M5 and M5 Competition are now sharper than ever but if you were hoping for a power hike, you will be a little disappointed.

To the untrained eye, you will battle to tell the difference between this and the non-facelift variants as changes are rather subtle but you will be getting some new tech to keep you safer.

Up front the kidney grilles have grown slightly while the redesigned bumper gives the car a more chiseled look. The L-shaped LED headlights are brand new, too, and offer a slimmer, sharper look than the ones found on the previous model.

At the back you will notice a more angular bumper and diffuser, freshly designed taillights and redesigned M-specific quad exhaust tips. Wrapping up the exterior changes is this set of 19-inch M wheels.

Inside you will now find iDrive 7 which adds two massive 12.3-inch screens – one being the touchscreen atop the dash and the other the digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, and for the first time in the M5, they’re wireless.

Standard spec now includes lane departure warning with steering assist, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic high-beam assist.

As we mentioned, power remains the same which means the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 delivers a healthy 600 hp (447 kW) while the Competition variant cranks out 617 hp (460 kW).