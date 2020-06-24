2021 Porsche 718 GT4, Spyder and GTS 4.0 Gain 7-Speed PDK Offering

The 2021 model year Porsche 718 lineup will now land a set of paddles in your sports car as the Cayman GT4, 718 Spyder, and the GTS 4.0 models will be optionally available with a dual-clutch, seven-speed transmission.

Obviously this will change gears quicker than you can with the manual gearbox but these cars seem to appeal to the purists so we are not sure how many customers will be ticking the PDK option in this range.

When Porsche does decide to reveal the GT4 RS, we should expect that model to be offered solely with the PDK box.