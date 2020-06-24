News

2021 Porsche 718 GT4, Spyder and GTS 4.0 Gain 7-Speed PDK Offering

By Zero2Turbo

The 2021 model year Porsche 718 lineup will now land a set of paddles in your sports car as the Cayman GT4, 718 Spyder, and the GTS 4.0 models will be optionally available with a dual-clutch, seven-speed transmission.

Related Posts

2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS and Cayenne Coupé GTS Revealed With…

Porsche Taycan Pricing for South Africa

Obviously this will change gears quicker than you can with the manual gearbox but these cars seem to appeal to the purists so we are not sure how many customers will be ticking the PDK option in this range.

When Porsche does decide to reveal the GT4 RS, we should expect that model to be offered solely with the PDK box.

You might also like
News

2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS and Cayenne Coupé GTS Revealed With 453 HP (338 kW)

News

Porsche Taycan Pricing for South Africa

News

Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition Pays Tribute to Tradition

News

Targa 4 and Targa 4S Join New Porsche 911 Lineup

News

Sadly Porsche Hypercar Patent Images Do Not Point To 918 Successor

News

Mercedes-AMG A45 S Takes On a Porsche 911 Carrera in Drag Race

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us