News

Alpina Reveal Refreshed B5 With 613 HP (457 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

BMW pulled the wraps off the facelifted 5 Series last month, and now Alpina is following suit by introducing the updated the B5 and D5 S.

The headline maker is of course the new B5 which is based on the M550i xDrive. The tuner has cranked up the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 to a whopping 613 hp (457 kW) and 800 Nm of torque. This translates to a 100 km/h sprint time of just 3.4 seconds and a 330 km/h top speed.

The extra power comes from an ECU retune and an improved cooling system with enlarged intercoolers.

Related Posts

Five Units Of BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupé First Edition…

BMW M8 Competition Sets Properly Rapid 7:32 Nürburgring Lap

The diesel offering, D5 S also gains some grunt rising from 322 hp (240 kW) to 342 hp (255 kW) partly thanks to the installation of a 48V mild-hybrid system.

Styling wise the pair look a little more aggressive with a new front bumper with larger air intakes. Designers also installed a front splitter, prominent Alpina badging and 20-inch forged alloy wheels.

Upgrades to the interior include a hand-stitched leather wheel and numbered plaque on the dashboard. The upgraded infotainment system features, as does a 12.3in digital instrument display with bespoke Alpina graphics.

You might also like
News

Five Units Of BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupé First Edition Headed for South Africa

News

BMW M8 Competition Sets Properly Rapid 7:32 Nürburgring Lap

News

2021 BMW M3 and M4 Will Initially Come With Rear-Wheel Drive Only

News

2020 BMW M4 Rendered From New 4 Series Coupé

News

2021 BMW 4 Series Reveals Its Radical Styling

News

Next-gen BMW M5 Rumoured To Pack Bugatti Veyron Levels of Power

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us