Alpina Reveal Refreshed B5 With 613 HP (457 kW)

BMW pulled the wraps off the facelifted 5 Series last month, and now Alpina is following suit by introducing the updated the B5 and D5 S.

The headline maker is of course the new B5 which is based on the M550i xDrive. The tuner has cranked up the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 to a whopping 613 hp (457 kW) and 800 Nm of torque. This translates to a 100 km/h sprint time of just 3.4 seconds and a 330 km/h top speed.

The extra power comes from an ECU retune and an improved cooling system with enlarged intercoolers.

The diesel offering, D5 S also gains some grunt rising from 322 hp (240 kW) to 342 hp (255 kW) partly thanks to the installation of a 48V mild-hybrid system.

Styling wise the pair look a little more aggressive with a new front bumper with larger air intakes. Designers also installed a front splitter, prominent Alpina badging and 20-inch forged alloy wheels.

Upgrades to the interior include a hand-stitched leather wheel and numbered plaque on the dashboard. The upgraded infotainment system features, as does a 12.3in digital instrument display with bespoke Alpina graphics.