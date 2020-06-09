News

AMG Aero Package Plus Now Available for Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 and CLA 45

By Zero2Turbo

Mercedes-AMG has decided to unveil a new aerodynamic package for the CLA models aiming to give it a more sporty presence.

It is called the AMG Aerodynamics Package Plus which introduces a slightly enlarged splitter and optional canards on either side of the front bumper which are finished in high-gloss black.

The most prominent new component is that of a fixed rear wing which is also finished in high-gloss black and complimented by a piece of trim that runs under the rear diffuser and quad tailpipes.

No performance modification is included in the kit so you can still expect your Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 to deliver 302 hp (225 kW) and your CLA 45 S to deliver 416 hp (310 kW).

