Auto Veloce Reveal 812-SVR Kit For The Ferrari 812 Superfast

By Zero2Turbo

For those who have been reading the website for a while, you will remember we spoke about a kit for the Ferrari F430 called the Super Veloce Racing Kit, well these guys, Auto Veloce, are back with an offering for the 812 Superfast.

The full kit consists of a front bumper, front canards, front light air vent, side skirts, rear bumper and rear spoiler. Each component can be ordered individually in either carbon fibre or Fibre-reinforced plastic.

The Japanese offering completely transforms the V12 Ferrari with the front resembling something more like a Koenigsegg Regera.

This is certainly not our cup of tea but there will likely be a few owners out there looking to give their angry stallion a completely unique look.

Unfortunately, there is no pricing on their website but it will not be pocket change considering the scope of the modifications.

