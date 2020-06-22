BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder Edition Adds Some Bling

BMW has decided its 8 Series already needs a special edition so they tapped into the BMW Individual services resulting in the 8 Series Goldern Thunder Edition.

The special edition is purely cosmetic so you can specify which 8 Series variant you want but as you can see it ends up blinging out your Bimmer.

Gold embellishments run from the front apron to the side skirts and around onto the rear apron. The 20-inch wheels and M rear spoiler finished in gold may not be everyone’s cup of tea so you can order them in black too which will give it a slightly stealthier look.

The body finish, on the other hand, could either be in Sapphire Black metallic or Frozen Black metallic. To complement the look, BMW Individual adds High Gloss Shadow Line with extended features and black brake calipers for the M sports brake system.

Inside the black Merino leather trim receives “Edition Golden Thunder” inscription on the front headrests and CraftedClarity glass applications for selected controls and a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System.