NewsVideo

BMW M8 Competition Sets Properly Rapid 7:32 Nürburgring Lap

By Zero2Turbo

It is no secret that the BMW M8 Competition is extremely fast but is it as capable as it is quick around a circuit?

Related Posts

2021 BMW M3 and M4 Will Initially Come With Rear-Wheel Drive…

2020 BMW M4 Rendered From New 4 Series Coupé

Well, German publication Sport Auto got hold of a brand new M8 Competition for some testing and managed to set a monstrously quick 7:32,79 lap time on the Green Hell. That not only makes it three seconds quicker than its four-door sibling (M5) but also puts it in the same league as the track-focused Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 (7:32). Pretty damn impressive for a 1.8-ton grand tourer.

As a reminder, the M8 Competition packs a twin-turbo V8 making 617 hp (460 kW) which is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic and a trick M-developed xDrive system.

You might also like
News

2021 BMW M3 and M4 Will Initially Come With Rear-Wheel Drive Only

News

2020 BMW M4 Rendered From New 4 Series Coupé

News

2021 BMW 4 Series Reveals Its Radical Styling

News

Next-gen BMW M5 Rumoured To Pack Bugatti Veyron Levels of Power

News

713 HP (532 kW) Manhart BMW X5 M Competition Costs Over R4 Million

News

Could BMW Be Working On A M3 Touring?

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us