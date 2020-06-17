Lamborghini Reveal Urus Pearl Capsule Design Edition

The Lamborghini Urus has been an epic success for the Sant’Agata Bolognese based manufacturer and to keep that momentum going, they have revealed a new design edition called Pearl Capsule.

This is essentially a Urus kitted out in colourful accents devised by Lamborghini’s own design team and you can choose from three bright hues (Giallo Inti, Arancio Borealis and Verde Mantis) as well as a new metallic grey dubbed Grigio Keres.

The vehicles also feature a contrasting black roof, as well as 23-inch gloss black wheels with a colour accent matching the body. Completing the exterior look is a matte grey finish for the exhaust tips.

The exterior colour theme is continued into the cabin, where it can be found on the seats and parts of the dash. The seats also feature hexagon-shaped upholstery stitching, while carbon fibre and black anodized aluminium accents can be found on the dash. An option exclusive to the Pearl Capsule is perforated Alcantara for the seat trim.

No mechanical modifications have taken place so the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 still delivers a potent 478 kW.