Next-Gen VW Amarok To Be Built in South Africa and Powered by Ford

By Zero2Turbo

Volkswagen and Ford have finally discussed and ironed out all the details about their joint venture and we can confirm that the next-generation Amarok will be developed and built by Ford at its Silverton plant right here in South Africa

The current Amarok is made wholly and solely by VW in Argentina but the next offering will be a joint venture with the blue oval brand.

In fact, a press release recently stated that without the collaboration with Ford, there would not be a new Amarok at all.

A VW executive did confirm that the 2022 Volkswagen Amarok will have a unique appearance inside and out, even though its underpinnings will be shared with Ford.

Volkswagen did not disclose what engines will be used to power the new Amarok, however, we understand it will adopt at least two key Ford engines: a 2.0-litre twin turbo-diesel four-cylinder and a 3.0-litre turbo diesel V6, both matched to 10-speed automatic transmissions.

Ford and VW both wish to point out the cooperation “is in no way a merger and all vehicles are being marketed independently of each other. The Volkswagen/Ford alliance does not include cross-ownership between the companies, which will remain competitors in the marketplace.”

