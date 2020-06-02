Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition Pays Tribute to Tradition

Porsche just recently took the covers off the new 992 generation 911 Targa 4 and 911 Targa 4S and now they present the limited 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.

Just 992 units will be built and orders are now open.

The Cherry Metallic paint job is exclusive to the 911 range but if this is not your flavour, you can also choose from Black and Guards Red, GT Silver Metallic and Crayon. This is combined with a historical white livery with the spear-shaped graphic elements recalling the early days of Porsche competition. The race-ready look can be supplemented by adding a race number from 0 to 99 on the doors.

Your 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition will also come with Gold-coloured lettering at the rear and on the Targa bar, as well as the historic Porsche crest on the wheel hub cover and the bonnet. Wrapping up the external cosmetic features is a set of 20 or 21 inch 911 Carrera Exclusive Design wheels in high-gloss black (optionally Platinum satin-gloss) and black-painted brake calipers.

Jump inside and you will find a host of special design elements indicating the exclusivity of the vehicle starting with brushed aluminium panels bearing the words “911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition” as well as Heritage Design Floor mats to match.

The Bordeaux Red two-tone leather upholstery and Atacama Beige OLEA club leather were designed exclusively for this edition. To match the rather muted exterior colours, customers can also choose two-tone leather upholstery in Black and Atacama Beige.

Corduroy makes a comeback and brings the fashion style of the 50’s back to life. This soft fabric is used on the centre panels of the seats and in the door panels. The overall look of the interior is rounded off with perforated Alcantara® in Atacama Beige on the headlining and the A and B pillars.

You will also notice the analogue rev counter sporting a classic pointer and when the engine is started, the colour of the hands and digits changes from white to green.

Along with the introduction of the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition, selected interior elements will be available for all current 911 models.

The Pure Heritage Design package includes: