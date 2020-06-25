R100 Million Bugatti Divo Captured Testing at The Nürburgring

Bugatti uncovered the Divo back in 2018 and since deliveries have not yet begun, the manufacturer is still finished up testing of the $5.8 million hypercar at the mighty ‘Ring.

Just 40 units will be made, which were all spoken for before the reveal, each packing the menacing 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 developing 1,480 hp (1,103 kW).

Its always awesome to see such a rare car testing its grunt at the ‘Ring and you can be sure that not much was able to keep up with it during its testing session.

Hit play below to hear the R100 million jet-sounding hypercar in action.