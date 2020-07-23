News

1988 E30 BMW M3 Sells For Over R4 Million

By Zero2Turbo

There is a line between love and madness and it seems that line has been crossed after an 8,000-mile 1988 E30 BMW M3 sold at Bring a Trailer for $250,000.

So what makes this particular E30 M3 so special? Well, firstly it’s finished in the highly desirable Zinnoberrot red with tan interior. Secondly, it has only been driven around 250 miles a year since it came out of the factory. Thirdly it is equipped with desirable M bits like a factory Sport Evolution spoiler and basketweave wheels.

As you can see in the images below, the car is immaculate and you can sort of see why an E30 connoisseur would pay top dollar for it but just over R4 million seems a little excessive.

To put it into a little perspective, the second-highest price fetched by an E30 M3 on Bring a Trailer is a tad over $100,000.

So the love madness line, has it been crossed? We sure think so.

