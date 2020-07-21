BMW X3 M Competition vs Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Acceleration Is Close

Mercedes-AMG delivered the GLC 63 S to give AMG buyers another option but at the time it did not have much competition.

Now with the BMW X3 M Competition and cars like the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, it has some decent opponents.

The video below shows the BMW taking on its main rival from Stuttgart, in a straight line acceleration comparison. It’s not a drag race, but rather just a video made up of two clips, one for each car, going all out on an unrestricted Autobahn, in the typical AutoTopNL fashion.