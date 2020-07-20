Hennessey Venom F5 Production Version Debuting In November

It has already been six years since the announcement of the Hennessey Venom F5 and now, finally, we will see the production-spec revealed in November this year.

The news was announced via their Facebook page showing a teaser image of a part of the Venom F5’s production version. Yes, yes, no surprises here. The Venom F5 will be a carbon feast.

Remember they are targeting the mind-warping top speed of 311 mph (501 km/h) and they will be attempting this with a monstrous 7.6-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that makes 1,600 hp (1,193 kW) and 1,762 Nm (1,300 pound-feet) of torque.

Just 24 units are slated to be built with half destined for the United States each with an estimated price tag of $1.6 million.