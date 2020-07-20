News

Hennessey Venom F5 Production Version Debuting In November

By Zero2Turbo

It has already been six years since the announcement of the Hennessey Venom F5 and now, finally, we will see the production-spec revealed in November this year.

The news was announced via their Facebook page showing a teaser image of a part of the Venom F5’s production version. Yes, yes, no surprises here. The Venom F5 will be a carbon feast.

Remember they are targeting the mind-warping top speed of 311 mph (501 km/h) and they will be attempting this with a monstrous 7.6-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that makes 1,600 hp (1,193 kW) and 1,762 Nm (1,300 pound-feet) of torque.

Just 24 units are slated to be built with half destined for the United States each with an estimated price tag of $1.6 million.

Here’s a sneak peak of our all-new Venom F5 in all of its carbon fiber glory. Coming this November. #hennessey #venomf5 #hypercar #megacar #worldsfastest #theproofisinthepennzoil

Posted by Hennessey Performance on Friday, July 17, 2020
