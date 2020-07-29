Limited Edition Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 Track Bull Revealed

Lamborghini has finally revealed the limited-edition track-only hypercar developed by Lamborghini Squadra Corse and designed by Lamborghini Centro Stile.

Just 40 customers around the world will be able to get their hands on one but you will be purchasing the most powerful V12 from Lamborghini ever with 819 hp (610 kW) on tap. The power output actually rises thanks to a ram effect at high speeds.

“The Essenza SCV12 represents the purest track driving experience that our brand can offer, an engineering feat that highlights the inextricable link between our cars and the asphalt of the track,” said Stefano Domenicali, CEO and chairman of Automobili Lamborghini.

“Lamborghini is a brand constantly looking to the future and searching for new challenges, but we never forget our roots and who we are: Essenza SCV12 is the perfect combination of our unconventional spirit as a super sportscar manufacturer and our true passion for motorsport.”

Buying one will grant you access to an exclusive club which will give you access to special programs to drive your hypercar on the most prestigious circuits in the world. The program includes storage service in a new hangar built in Sant’Agata Bolognese for the Essenza SCV12 club. Each car will have a personalized garage and dedicated resources, including webcams to allow customers to monitor their cars 24 hours a day using an app.

Giorgio Sanna, Head of Lamborghini Motorsport, said: “With Essenza SCV12 we wanted to elevate not only performance and driving pleasure but also the experience off the track. Customers can take advantage of exclusive and highly customizable services to fully experience the best of Italian hospitality and become part of the Lamborghini Squadra Corse family.”