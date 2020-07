The McLaren Senna was designed to devour racetracks around the world but most will never even see a circuit on their lifetime.

That is not the case for the owner of this green Senna as you will notice how he takes the British beast for a full send on the infamous Nurburgring.

As you will see in the video below, you need to be a capable driver to get the best out of this car and although we cannot gauge just how hard he was pushing, there was clearly some commitment on display.