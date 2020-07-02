News

Mercedes Will Now Paint Your Car Any Colour You Like

By Zero2Turbo

Mercedes-Benz introduced the Designo customization program in 2015 and it has been a huge success as demand has increased drastically over the last year.

It was initially limited to the G-Class but now you have the choice of any paint colour for your E-Class, S-Class and the two-door AMG GT models.

You can browse through archives to find a historical colour or a colour that is no longer offered but if you ask really nicely (depending on availability), you can even ask them to paint it a colour that is used by another manufacturer.

To tease us, the Stuttgart folk have shared images of a Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet in Designo Manufaktur Deep Green from the Mercedes-Benz heritage portfolio, while the Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon wears a Designo Manufaktur Steel Blue, once reserved for the Sprinter van.

Comments
