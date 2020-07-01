New Audi e-tron S and e-tron Sportback S Revealed With 496 HP (370 kW)

Audi has added new performance variants to their e-tron range with the introduction of the e-tron S and e-tron Sportback S.

These S derivatives receive the larger 95kWh battery and a three-motor setup compared with the standard car’s dual-motors. Two electric motors power the rear axle, with one at the front, for a total combined output of 496 hp (370 kW) and 973 Nm of torque.

Audi claims the e-tron S is capable of 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h (130 mph), in both standard and Sportback form. Maximum range is 358 km (223 miles) and 363 km (226 miles) for the more aerodynamic Sportback version.

These newcomers to the e-tron line-up feature extensive electric drivetrain revisions introducing more power, alongside new suspension, design changes inside and out, and additional aerodynamic tweaking.

The S models are also wider than the regular E-Trons, by almost two inches. This has allowed the engineers to fit wider wheels and tires. Drag remains low however thanks to clever flow-optimized wheel arch extensions and flaps in the front brake ducts which remain closed as much as possible to streamline airflow.

Inside, there are a number of sporty touches including bolstered seats with nappa leather trim. Owners will also find a number of “S” logos around the cabin, along with the top version of Audi’s infotainment system. A head-up display is available.