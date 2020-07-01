News

New Audi e-tron S and e-tron Sportback S Revealed With 496 HP (370 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

Audi has added new performance variants to their e-tron range with the introduction of the e-tron S and e-tron Sportback S.

These S derivatives receive the larger 95kWh battery and a three-motor setup compared with the standard car’s dual-motors. Two electric motors power the rear axle, with one at the front, for a total combined output of 496 hp (370 kW) and 973 Nm of torque.

Audi claims the e-tron S is capable of 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h (130 mph), in both standard and Sportback form. Maximum range is 358 km (223 miles) and 363 km (226 miles) for the more aerodynamic Sportback version. 

Related Posts

Lumma Design Give Audi RS Q8 An Aggressive Carbon Kit

Wheelsandmore Push Audi RS Q8 To A Furious 995 HP (742 kW)

These newcomers to the e-tron line-up feature extensive electric drivetrain revisions introducing more power, alongside new suspension, design changes inside and out, and additional aerodynamic tweaking. 

The S models are also wider than the regular E-Trons, by almost two inches. This has allowed the engineers to fit wider wheels and tires. Drag remains low however thanks to clever flow-optimized wheel arch extensions and flaps in the front brake ducts which remain closed as much as possible to streamline airflow.

Inside, there are a number of sporty touches including bolstered seats with nappa leather trim. Owners will also find a number of “S” logos around the cabin, along with the top version of Audi’s infotainment system. A head-up display is available.

You might also like
News

Lumma Design Give Audi RS Q8 An Aggressive Carbon Kit

News

Wheelsandmore Push Audi RS Q8 To A Furious 995 HP (742 kW)

News

ABT Boost Audi RS Q3 Sportback To 440 HP (328 kW)

News

Wheelsandmore Tune New Audi RS 6 To Deliver A Whopping 996 HP (743 kW)

News

Manhart Crank Audi RS Q8 To Urus Thrashing 900 HP (671 kW)

News

Hennessey Performance Twin-Turbo Package for Audi Costs R1,5 Million

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us