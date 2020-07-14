SA-Bound BMW iX3 Revealed With 282 HP (210 kW)

The covers have finally come off the all-electric rear-wheel drive SUV that BMW is calling the iX3.

To no one’s surprise, it’s nearly a carbon copy of the car that was shown in Beijing, right down to the design of those aero wheels which reduces the drag coefficient by five percent.

The heart of the iX3 is a single electric motor sending power to the rear wheels. It produces 282 hp (210 kW) and 400 Nm of torque to enable a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 6.8 seconds with a limited top speed of 180 km/h.

The 80-kWh battery pack has a 74-kWh usable capacity and offers 460 km of range per WLTP. That’s actually more than what the concept had and also slightly more than the initial estimations made by BMW for the production model.

If your juice runs low, you have the option of 150 kW charging which means you can charge the battery from 0 to 80 percent in precisely 34 minutes. BMW has done the math and it says 10 minutes of charging translates to 62 miles (100 km) of range based on the WLTP regime.

BMW iX3 information specific to the South African market will be communicated closer to the model’s introduction here in Q4 2021.