Sinister Project Kahn Range Rover SVR Pace Car Revealed

Afzal Kahn, the owner of Kahn Design, has spent almost thirty years taking the best Range Rover models in the world and adorning them with a plethora of luxurious Project Kahn styling packages.

The latest model to get the treatment is the Range Rover Sport SVR and thanks to its Volcanic Rock Satin wrap, it is one sinister looking SVR.

Visual enhancements include front and rear wide wheel arches with integrated air dams, front vented bumper and grille with air dams, front bumper spoiler, black pack and paint detailing, upgraded rear large tailgate and number plate panel, upper large 3 piece roof wing including rear pillar sections, rear bumper valance with integrated exhausts and Kahn branding, all of which add a more stylish touch to the SUV.

The punchy SUV has been fitted with some huge 23-inch Type 52 lightweight forged directional wheels in Antracite and wrapped with high-performance tyres.

The interior of the Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car is adorned with luxurious front and rear seats, re-upholstered in Hexagon quilted and perforated leather.

Reupholstered armrests, centre glovebox along with a reupholstered wheel centre hub, vented foot pedals in machined aluminium and new stainless-steel door entry sill plates finish the transformation.

This particular Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car is currently available for £119,999 (approx. R2.5 million) but as you can expect, everything is entirely customizable to your taste and style.