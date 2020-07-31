TechArt Pumps New Porsche Turbo S To 700 HP (522 kW)

When Porsche released the new 911 Turbo S, we knew it would be immensely quick and thanks to a few videos and reviews, it has been confirmed.

Porsche tuning specialist, Techart, is busy with an offering for the 992-gen Turbo S and it promises to be hypercar fast.

The Turbo S leaves the factory with a 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six delivering 641 hp (478 kW) and 800 Nm of torque. TechArt will offer a Powerkit to crank things up to 700 hp (522 kW) and 900 Nm of torque.

This will result in a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of just 2.6 seconds and more impressively a 0 to 200 km/h time of 8.1 seconds.

The tuners powerkits fully integrate into the vehicle’s electronic management with the power add-on only activated in the Sport and Sport Plus modes.