Tuned Porsche Cayenne Turbo Hits 324 km/h

By Zero2Turbo

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo leaves the factory with 542 horses (440 kW) and 770 Nm of torque which is more than enough for most Cayenne drivers out there.

German aftermarket specialists at HGP Turbo have turned things up a notch to produce 950 hp (708 kW) and a colossal 1,250 Nm of torque.

YouTuber Motoroli.de got behind the wheel of the super SUV and headed to an unrestricted section of the Autobahn where the performance upgrades were put to the test.

The 2.4 ton SUV was able to sprint to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds while 0 to 200 km/h took just 10 seconds and if you watch the video you will see it topping out at a crazy 324 km/h.

HGP Turbo will ask for €30,000 (approx. R570k) of your hard earned money to crank your SUV up to a new level.

