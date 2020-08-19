2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Revealed With New Paint Options And Faster Sprint To 200 km/h

Frozenberry Metallic

The Porsche Taycan is not even a year old but already we have received a press release about the 2021 model year EV which includes an array of updates in terms of performance, technology, and appearance.

The most important update is the range-topping Turbo S variant will now hit 200 km/h (124 mph) in 9.6 seconds making it 0.2 seconds quicker than the ‘old’ model.

You will not have the option of adding a colour head-up display that can be configured to show a navigation display, power meter, and additional pre-sets selected by the driver.

If you order the adaptive air suspension, you will also get the Smartlift function which allows the driver to preset when the front lift system automatically kicks in (for turning into your driveway for example).

Select the optional 22 kW onboard charger and you will cut the time it takes to charge the battery in half compared to the standard 11 kW charger.

Rounding off the changes brought by the model year changeover are the standard digital radio, an optional Carbon Sport Design package for all Taycan versions, and seven fresh paint choices: Ice Grey Metallic, Coffee Beige Metallic, Mahogany Metallic, Chalk, Neptune Blue, Cherry Metallic, and Frozenberry Metallic.

Porsche will begin to take orders for the 2021 Taycan from mid-September.