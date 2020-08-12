Bentley Reveal New Bentayga Speed Packing 626 HP (467 kW)

The new Bentley Bentayga range has gained a new member and this time it is the pinnacle of the offering called the Bentayga Speed.

If you are one of those customers who prefer a W12 to a V8, then you have to choose the Bentayga Speed as the ‘regular’ Bentayga is now limited to a V8 option.

Speaking of W12, this new Bentayga Speed makes use of a familiar twin-turbo 6.0-litre W12 delivering 626 hp (467 kW) and 900 Nm of torque which is enough grunt to get the big Brit to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds. Keep your foot buried on the gas and you will top out at 306 km/h.

Styling-wise the Bentayga Speed is naturally more aggressive thanks to dark-tinted headlamps and grille mesh, stylish body-colour rocker extensions, and a rather bold flow-through roof spoiler atop the tailgate. Unique front and rear bumper treatments are appropriately aggressive for the Speed, punctuated by an unusual piece of chrome trim that seemingly cuts through the bodywork to join similar shiny stuff on the doors. Trim-specific 22-inch wheels come standard in either a painted or dark-tinted finish.

Inside you can expect the same updates seen on the new V8 Bentayga but the Speed comes with its own design split that features darker interior colours paired with contrasting leather “swooshes” around the doors, on the edges of the seats, and on the lower front console.

Finally, Alcantara is available in the Bentayga, appearing on the headliner, pillars, steering wheel rim, shift knob, and seat centres.

With the new Bentley Bentayga V8 priced from R3,825,000 in South Africa, we can expect this range-topper to start at around R5 million when it touches down on local shores.