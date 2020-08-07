News

BMW M8 Competition Faster Than a Ferrari 488 Pista to 60 MPH

By Zero2Turbo

BMW’s range-topping offering known as the M8 Competition delivers a stonking 617 hp (460 kW) and 750 Nm of torque so we know it is fast.

The folks from Car and Driver recently got their hands on one for some proper performance testing and it seems it is a LOT quicker than what the manufacturer from Munich is claiming.

They managed to launch the Bavarian beast from standstill to 60 mph (96 km/h) in a mind-boggling 2.5 seconds and if we add the 0.1 seconds to this number or even 0.2 seconds, it will be hitting 100 km/h in a supercar beating 2.7 seconds. BMW claims it will do 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds so it seems they have been rather conservative on their figures.

Related Posts

BMW Reveals M Performance Parts For LCI M5

Ferrari Roma Pricing for South Africa

What makes this sprint time even more impressive is that fact that it will get to 60 mph (96 km/h) and likely 62 mph (100 km/h) faster than the hardcore Ferrari 488 Pista which packs 710 hp (530 kW).

Sure the Fezza will leave the Bimmer for dust after about 160 km/h or so but it is incredible to see something that is 5 metres long and weighing more than two tons sticking with the ultra-exotic prancing horse off the line.

Gotta love the xDrive system.

Source Car and Driver
You might also like
News

BMW Reveals M Performance Parts For LCI M5

News

Ferrari Roma Pricing for South Africa

News

Batman Spec BMW X7 Revealed as Dark Shadow Edition

News

1988 E30 BMW M3 Sells For Over R4 Million

News

BMW X3 M Competition vs Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Acceleration Is Close

News

3D Design Adds Visual Impact To BMW X4 M

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us