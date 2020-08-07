BMW M8 Competition Faster Than a Ferrari 488 Pista to 60 MPH

BMW’s range-topping offering known as the M8 Competition delivers a stonking 617 hp (460 kW) and 750 Nm of torque so we know it is fast.

The folks from Car and Driver recently got their hands on one for some proper performance testing and it seems it is a LOT quicker than what the manufacturer from Munich is claiming.

They managed to launch the Bavarian beast from standstill to 60 mph (96 km/h) in a mind-boggling 2.5 seconds and if we add the 0.1 seconds to this number or even 0.2 seconds, it will be hitting 100 km/h in a supercar beating 2.7 seconds. BMW claims it will do 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds so it seems they have been rather conservative on their figures.

What makes this sprint time even more impressive is that fact that it will get to 60 mph (96 km/h) and likely 62 mph (100 km/h) faster than the hardcore Ferrari 488 Pista which packs 710 hp (530 kW).

Sure the Fezza will leave the Bimmer for dust after about 160 km/h or so but it is incredible to see something that is 5 metres long and weighing more than two tons sticking with the ultra-exotic prancing horse off the line.

Gotta love the xDrive system.