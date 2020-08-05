Bugatti Divo Deliveries Underway

The €5 million Bugatti Divo is limited to just 40 units worldwide and now the first customers have taken delivery from the Atelier in the Alsatian town of Molsheim.

“The Divo marks a milestone in Bugatti’s history spanning over 110 years. The Divo will now enter our history books alongside the cutting-edge Veyron and hyper sports cars, Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti, says. “The Divo starts a new era at Bugatti – the era of modern coachbuilding. With the Divo we have created a highly customised masterpiece of automotive craftsmanship that is a must-have for any Bugatti collection.”

According to Bugatti, the Divo is the first Bugatti model to be created digitally. Designers and developers assessed the model using VR goggles, milled hard-foam models at a scale of 1:1 on this basis and had a look at the proportions from a distance of 30 to 40 metres to gain a better feeling for

shapes and proportions. “

Enjoy the mega gallery below of the latest hypercar to leave Molsheim.