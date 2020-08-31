Ferrari GTC4Lusso Production Comes To An End

Ferrari buyers wanting a practical option will have to wait for the Purosangue SUV as the GTC4Lusso and GTC4Lusso T are no more.

Motor1 reached out to Ferrari where they got the response below from an official spokesperson.

“In accordance with its five-year model strategy announced in 2017 and the company’s standard model life cycle, Ferrari has phased out production of the GTC4Lusso and GTC4Lusso T.”

As a reminder, the GTC4Lusso packed a front-mid-engine 6.3-litre V12 with 681 hp (507 kW) which was enough to get the ‘hatchback’ to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds. The range was joined by the GTC4Lusso T which was a rear-wheel-drive affair and made use of their 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 delivering 602 hp (449 kW).

The Purosangue SUV should arrive for the 2022 model year but if you want a practical Ferrari now, you will have to look at what is already available at your local dealership.