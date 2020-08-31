News

Ferrari GTC4Lusso Production Comes To An End

By Zero2Turbo

Ferrari buyers wanting a practical option will have to wait for the Purosangue SUV as the GTC4Lusso and GTC4Lusso T are no more.

Motor1 reached out to Ferrari where they got the response below from an official spokesperson.

Related Posts

F40-Inspired One-Off Ferrari Reportedly In The Works

BMW M8 Competition Faster Than a Ferrari 488 Pista to 60 MPH

“In accordance with its five-year model strategy announced in 2017 and the company’s standard model life cycle, Ferrari has phased out production of the GTC4Lusso and GTC4Lusso T.”

As a reminder, the GTC4Lusso packed a front-mid-engine 6.3-litre V12 with 681 hp (507 kW) which was enough to get the ‘hatchback’ to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds. The range was joined by the GTC4Lusso T which was a rear-wheel-drive affair and made use of their 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 delivering 602 hp (449 kW).

The Purosangue SUV should arrive for the 2022 model year but if you want a practical Ferrari now, you will have to look at what is already available at your local dealership.

You might also like
News

F40-Inspired One-Off Ferrari Reportedly In The Works

News

BMW M8 Competition Faster Than a Ferrari 488 Pista to 60 MPH

News

Ferrari Roma Pricing for South Africa

Crash

Ferrari F40 Crashed In Australia Potentially on Test Drive

News

Wheelsandmore Tuned Ferrari Roma Delivers 690 HP (515 kW)

News

Watch Ferrari SF90 Stradale Warp Time When Accelerating

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us