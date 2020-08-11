NewsTuningVideo

Lamborghini Urus Sounds Demonic Thanks To Hennessey Performance

By Zero2Turbo

Lamborghini’s Urus is one of the fastest SUV’s ever made and that is thanks to the twin-turbo V8 delivering a whopping 641 hp (478 kW) and 850 Nm of torque.

The team from Hennessey Performance are busy with a Blu example and in the video below the Super SUV has been kitted with the HPE750 performance package.

As the name suggests, it delivers 750 horses thanks to an engine tune and new downpipes.

The latter makes sure the Bull sounds completely furious and is one of the most intoxicating growls we have heard from a turbo V8 in quite some time.

Comments
