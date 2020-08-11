New Jaguar F-Type Lands In South Africa

Jaguar South Africa has confirmed that the new F-Type has touched down and given us a mega gallery of the new Brit sporting an even more dramatic design, improved dynamics and increased focus on driver engagement.

The cockpit now features a 12.3-inch HD TFT instrument cluster with reconfigurable graphics unique to the F-TYPE. Drivers have a choice of display themes, including a full-screen navigation map, but in true sports car fashion the default mode is set to a large central rev-counter.

Three engine options are available to South African customers starting with a 221 kW 400 Nm Ingenium 2.0-litre 4-cylinder P300. This model dashes from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds and on to a top speed of 250 km/h.

Then you get the supercharged 3.0-litre V6 P380 with 280 kW and 460 Nm which allows you to sprint to 100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 275 km/h. This variant is offered with a choice of rear- and all-wheel drive, and benefits from a mechanical limited-slip differential.

Available throughout the first year of production is a special First Edition version of the P380 all-wheel drive exclusively. The First Edition adds 20” Diamond Turned alloys, ‘First Edition’ scripting on the door tread plates and aluminium instrument panel finisher and Windsor leather Performance seats in a choice of Ebony with Light Oyster stitching or Mars Red with Flame stitching. The First Edition is available in three colours – Fuji White, Santorini Black or Eiger Grey.

Setting a benchmark for a driver-focused sports car with a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 at its heart is the new F-Type R P575. The R makes more than generous outputs of 423 kW and 700 Nm and can blitz the 0-100 km/h test in 3.7 seconds with a max speed of 300 km/h.

Coupé prices:

F-TYPE R-Dynamic P300 RWD – R1,243,000

F-TYPE R-Dynamic P380 RWD – R1,513,700

F-TYPE R-Dynamic P380 AWD – R1,659,300

F-TYPE First Edition – R1,659,300

F-TYPE R P575 AWD – R2,422,700

Convertible prices:

F-TYPE R-Dynamic P300 RWD – R1,241,000

F-TYPE R-Dynamic P380 RWD – R1,511,800

F-TYPE R-Dynamic P380 AWD – R1,652,800

F-TYPE First Edition – R1,652,800

F-TYPE R P575 AWD – R2,421,000

Jaguar F-Type R Coupé in South Africa