Watch Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Live This Weekend

By Zero2Turbo

From 14,115 feet elevation to your mobile device, this weekend’s Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb presented by Gran Turismo will be broadcast live as part of an innovative partnership with the Mobil 1 brand of advanced synthetic motor oils.

Login to your Facebook on the 30th of August for a free broadcast on the Mobil 1 Facebook page which will include live commentary, special guests, and more.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this years hill climb will take place without fans for the first time in its history but the live stream aims to fill this gap.

The broadcast will begin on Sunday, 30th August at 15:00 (SAST) and conclude at 19:00.

Will you be watching? We sure will as eight-time event winner Jeff Zwart will also return to the mountain this year, piloting the new Porsche 935. This Porsche is one of only 77 made and will be competing in the Time Attack 1 division which pits production-based sports racers against each other.

