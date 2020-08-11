Wild 1,200 HP Lamborghini Huracán Laps The ‘Ring In 6:48

Norway-based Zyrus Engineering has built this dramatic Lamborghini Huracán and thanks to some dramatic modifications including twin-turbo’s, it pumps out 1,200 hp.

It is based on the Super Trofeo chassis and features carbon fibre bodywork and an aero kit that generates more than 1200 kg of downforce.

The twin-turbo kit includes Inconel manifolds, a titanium exhaust system and new intake manifolds. The car is also fitted with carbon-ceramic brakes.

The driver Fredrik Sørlie recently put in a flying lap at the Nurburgring where he was able to lap the infamous green hell in 6 minutes and 48 seconds putting it almost on par with the Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

If you watch the whole video or just fast forward to the 10:00 minute mark on the video you will see on-board footage of a tyre failing at 220 km/h.