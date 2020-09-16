Mansory Packages for Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupé Revealed

Mansory has certainly made a name for itself with its wild and eccentric packages for high-end models and its latest offering is no exception.

The ‘victims’ are the Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupé models which have been gifted with some rather prominent add-ons thanks to the tuner.

The most obvious modification is the carbon fibre hood that contrasts the vivid colours of the two Porsche SUV’s.

There’s more of the lightweight material on the front air intakes, on the front fenders, the upper section of the mirror caps, and on the side skirts. Even the wheel arches have received the carbon fibre treatment, not to mention the chunky roof spoiler at the back and the lower spoiler lip.

Adding to the overall wide and menacing presence is a set of matte black 23-inch alloys.

Inside the tuner made us of the “finest leather” to pretty much cover every surface the eye can see while adding more carbon and an Alcantara headliner.

Mansory did not leave the engine untouched either which has resulted in the twin-turbo V8 now delivering up to 690 hp (515 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque. This was achieved with a new exhaust system as well as a remapped ECU and will allow the SUV to sprint to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds.

This is the first of a whole host of new Mansory projects so get ready to see much more including the Porsche Taycan, Ferrari F8 Tributo, Audi RS Q8 and more.